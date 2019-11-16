0 Who is John Chapman: Man who told police he left local woman to die in Vegas desert

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - John Chapman is behind bars facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, in connection with the disappearance of a Bethel Park woman who hasn't been seen since Sept. 15.

And on Friday, he allegedly confessed to murdering her in Las Vegas.

Police said Chapman, 39, confessed to driving Jaime Feden, 33, to Las Vegas sometime around Sept. 25, suffocating her and leaving her to die.

Channel 11's Amy Hudak talked with Chapman's wife, who had no idea any of this was going on until he called her from the Bethel Park Police Department Friday morning.

"He said he had murdered a woman," said Maureen Chapman. "I was in disbelief."

Now, she's questioning their whole relationship and what she called his "double life," pretending to visit family and lying about his job.

Maureen said her husband called her around 6 a.m. Friday and confessed to murdering Feden.

"I killed her because I had to," John Chapman said, according to Maureen.

She said Chapman told her he was going to Las Vegas in her truck for a work trip after visiting his aunt and uncle in Bethel Park. That truck is now key evidence.

"Oh, my God, it's sick. It's really sick," Maureen said. "I just want the truth as to what happened. I feel I'm owed that."

Chapman's family told Channel 11 he met Feden at either a high school or college for students with special educational needs and that he often had a lot of close friends. Police said Chapman would often stay at Feden's Bethel Park townhome.

Chapman allegedly told police he convinced Feden to drive into the desert for a photo shoot. Police said he bound her hands and feet with zip ties and tied her to a signpost. Chapman also allegedly duct taped her mouth and nose, causing her to suffocate and die, according to police.

A criminal complaint says Chapman then removed the tape, the zip ties and Feden's clothing and left her near the signpost in Nevada before driving back to Bethel Park.

Police said Chapman used Feden's cellphone to send messages to her family, pretending to be her. Her family said they grew increasingly worried knowing her "tumultuous past" with Chapman.

Nevada officials are now working to identify a body they found on Oct. 6 that matches Feden's description.

