Penguins suffer harsh loss to Utah 6-1

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins quit long before the game was over. The Utah Hockey Club did not, and it was yet another embarrassing, lifeless loss on home ice as Utah won 6-1 at PPG Paints Arena Saturday.

On the plus side, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby added his name to another elite list when he scored his 600th career goal early in the second period.

However, the good vibes began and ended with that goal. The Penguins flatlined again. There was no fight, no pushback, not even a scrum in the third period as Utah snapped their three-game losing streak. In turn, the Penguins lost their third game in a row and sixth in the last seven (1-4-2), losing to Utah 5-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

