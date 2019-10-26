0 Pennsylvania native, U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic nets first hat trick in Premier League

Christian Pulisic seemed to surprise himself with his hat trick for Chelsea.

As he left the field after the 4-2 defeat of Burnley on Saturday, the young American needed reminding by his teammates that scoring three goals means you get to keep the ball.

"I didn't realize that was the tradition," he said. "My teammates helped me out."

Pulisic hadn't scored for Chelsea before but seized his chance on his first English Premier League start since August, extending Chelsea's unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

THE PULISIC SHOW

There have been U.S. stars in the Premier League before, but none quite like Pulisic.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder arrived in the summer with his star status already confirmed with dazzling performances for Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

Still, it took him months to make his mark in the Premier League. There were some slightly hesitant substitute appearances and intense competition for places with other young players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount.

On Saturday, none of that seemed to matter. Pulisic showed off his versatility with his first goal in the 21st minute, stealing the ball from defender Matt Lowton, sprinting forward, beating the experienced James Tarkowski, and shooting precisely inside the far post.

TRENDING NOW:

The second goal saw Pulisic beat Tarkowski again before hitting a deflected shot, and the third was a fine header off Mount's cross, again showcasing Pulisic's versatility.

Scoring a Premier League hat trick was something only one American had done before, Clint Dempsey in 2012.

Even with Pulisic's standout play in attack, Chelsea looked fragile. Burnley had good chances to score in the first half, and briefly looked capable of a shock comeback following goals in the 86th and 89th minutes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.