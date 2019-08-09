PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh's football team will be without defensive end Rashad Weaver for the upcoming season because of an injury.
Pitt athletics announced Friday that Weaver, a junior, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during Thursday's training camp practice.
"Rashad Weaver embodies what Pitt football is all about," head coach Pat Narduzzi said. "He is an outstanding player, student and leader. Everyone in this program shares his disappointment, but we know he will overcome this adversity and return better than ever."
In 2018, Weaver led Pitt in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (14) and fumble recoveries (3).
The Panthers open the season at Heinz Field on Aug. 31 against Virginia.
