Sports

Pitt projected to be ‘Last Team In’ in 2025 NCAA Tournament

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

It’s never too early for some bracketology.

At least, that’s what Joe Lunardi — Tuesday’s guest on The Pittsburgh Basketball Show — thinks.

Earlier this week, Lunardi dropped his latest edition of his 2024-25 bracketology prediction.

Lunardi has Pitt as his last team in the field, along with Maryland, Oregon, and Villanova in the last four in. Lunardi has Pitt playing against Villanova in a matchup between No. 11 seeds in the first four. He has six ACC teams making the field: Duke (one seed), North Carolina (two seed), Clemson (eight seed), Wake Forest (nine seed), Miami (ten seed), and Pitt (11 seed).

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh resale business owner convicted of selling $4.3M worth of stolen retail items
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Delta tire explosion: Family of worker killed said he was going to retire next year
  • VIDEO: Arson investigation underway after multiple police cars set on fire in McKeesport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read