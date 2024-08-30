Pitt projected to be ‘Last Team In’ in 2025 NCAA Tournament

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

It’s never too early for some bracketology.

At least, that’s what Joe Lunardi — Tuesday’s guest on The Pittsburgh Basketball Show — thinks.

Earlier this week, Lunardi dropped his latest edition of his 2024-25 bracketology prediction.

Lunardi has Pitt as his last team in the field, along with Maryland, Oregon, and Villanova in the last four in. Lunardi has Pitt playing against Villanova in a matchup between No. 11 seeds in the first four. He has six ACC teams making the field: Duke (one seed), North Carolina (two seed), Clemson (eight seed), Wake Forest (nine seed), Miami (ten seed), and Pitt (11 seed).

