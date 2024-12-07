PREVIEW: Pitt Basketball faces Virginia Tech at end of five-game road trip

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

On Saturday, Pitt will conclude its five-game road trip with a matchup in Blacksburg, Virginia against the Hokies of Virginia Tech.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

The Panthers are coming off a beatdown. They lost by 33 points to a tough Mississippi State team that bullied them from the tip in Starkville.

Now, it’s time to rebound. Rebound from the loss, and, well, rebound the basketball. Pitt’s players above 6-foot-8 only grabbed a combined five boards against the Bulldogs, who out-rebounded Pitt by 22 as a team and scored a whopping 52 points in the paint.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group