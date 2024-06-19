Reynolds’ home run, Keller’s stellar start lift Pirates over Reds

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a solo home run to break a scoreless tie in the eighth after Mitch Keller delivered another excellent start for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Wednesday.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Reynolds belted a solo home run to center field off of Reds relief pitcher Fernando Cruz (3-6).

