Reynolds’ home run, Keller’s stellar start lift Pirates over Reds

Reds Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a solo home run to break a scoreless tie in the eighth after Mitch Keller delivered another excellent start for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Wednesday.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Reynolds belted a solo home run to center field off of Reds relief pitcher Fernando Cruz (3-6).

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

