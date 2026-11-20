BOSTON — Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have agreed to extend their contract through the remainder of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar's playing career.

The long-term extension announced Friday includes adding Ohtani's name to the brand's Sports Research Lab at the company's headquarters in Boston in a nod to his contributions to athlete research, innovation and product development.

The four-time MVP signed with the footwear and apparel company in 2023, the same year Ohtani signed a then-record $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers after spending his first six seasons in MLB with the Los Angeles Angels.

“When I first joined New Balance, they saw me as more than just an athlete, and that relationship has only grown stronger over time,” Ohtani said in a statement. ”There is a lot of trust in our relationship and I’ve always felt like a true partner whether I’m testing products, sharing feedback or helping shape new ideas."

The deal has allowed New Balance to expand its presence in Ohtani's native Japan.

Ohtani, 32, recently finished second in the National League Most Valuable Player race behind Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Last season, Ohtani batted .275 with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs in 135 games. In 14 mound starts, he went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts. He didn’t pitch after July 3 because of knee and biceps injuries that led to his worst offensive numbers since he joined the Dodgers.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.