A Weirton man was sentenced in a Brooke County court Monday in connection with a Burgettstown teen’s drowning.

WTOV reports that Joshua Lockerbie was sentenced to a combined five-to-20-year prison term. He must also register as a child abuser for 10 years and be placed on supervised release after his prison term is up.

Lockerbie had been charged with child neglect causing death and gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Previous coverage >>> 2 charged after 13-year-old Washington County girl drowns in Ohio River

Investigators say Lockerbie and Ashley Shelton brought six children to swim in the Ohio River near the Veterans Memorial Bridge on June 30, 2025.

One child began struggling in the water, which was high due to heavy rain. Another swimmer, 13-year-old Reese Hanshaw, rescued the child but got pulled away by the current.

Despite lifesaving measures, Hanshaw died.

Reese Hanshaw

Authorities allege that Lockerbie and Shelton didn’t have flotation devices and knew none of the children were strong swimmers.

Shelton was sentenced Oct. 20 to between three and 15 years in prison. She faces the same requirements as Lockerbie for registering as a child abuser and supervised release.

Ashley Shelton

Brooke County Prosecuting Attorney Allison Cowden told WTOV her office was satisfied with the case’s outcome.

“I think the most important part of this case is to recognize the victim in this matter. She 100% is the hero in this matter,” Cowden said. “She unfortunately passed while she was in the process of saving a family member of hers, a young child, and she’s the hero. And what also needs to be acknowledged are the efforts of the local law enforcement and the first responders in this manner and doing everything they possibly could that day to try and save this child.”

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