RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash in Richland Township on Friday morning.

Route 8 was closed to traffic in both directions between Route 910 and Ewalt Road, but has since reopened.

Our crews on scene could see a Lezzer Lumber truck and a minivan that crashed head-on.

Northern Regional Police Chief Bryan DeWick told Channel 11 that a woman was flown to a hospital from the scene. Her condition is currently unknown.

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