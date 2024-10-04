Channel 11 talks with Tyler Boyd ahead of Clairton football stadium being renamed in his honor

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A decade after he led the Clairton football team to national prominence, Tyler Boyd will have his name on the stadium where he helped make history.

The Clairton City School District is renaming its football field Tyler Boyd Stadium as part of a multi-million-dollar renovation project.

Renovations will include new turf, seats, scoreboard and locker rooms.

It’s an honor fitting for a player whose legacy extends past the records and championships.

Legendary former Clairton head football coach Tom Nola knew before most that Boyd was destined for football greatness, but he also tells Channel 11 he knew Boyd had a big heart.

“All the little grade school kids would mob him, and he loved it,” Nola said. “Anytime he has to give an autograph or anything, he never ever, ever turns down a little kid.”

After four straight state championships and a 63-1 record at Clairton, Boyd was a star at Pitt.

He’s now in his ninth NFL season, but with that success, he never left home behind.

“He doesn’t forget about us,” Nola said.”

Boyd tells Channel 11 that staying in touch with his hometown has always been incredibly important to him.

“Continue to have a face and voice for my hometown, and everyone always knowing that I was a guy that always said what I was going to do back in the day, and I stood on my word,” Boyd said.

That’s evident in Boyd’s annual Pittsburgh youth camp, along with the money spent on uniforms and equipment.

His mother Tonya Payne-Scott has also dedicated herself to connecting local kids to sports.

He and his family know what it means to provide not only opportunities, but an example.

“Me paving the way and giving those kids hope and dedication and motivation to become where I am now, I think that’s huge,” he said.

That kindness hasn’t gone unnoticed, as a community prepares to thank one of its biggest role models.

Boyd tells Channel 11 he’s prepared to shed a tear or two the first time he sees Tyler Boyd Stadium.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s something you kind of strive for and you kind of look back and think ‘what if?’ Now that it’s finally here, I’m kind of overwhelmed.”





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group