‘Old school’: Thomas Jefferson High School coach’s winning formula

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Thirty-one years ago, Bill Cherpak began his coaching career at Thomas Jefferson High School, something he didn’t have in the cards.

“I never thought I’d even be coaching,” said Cherpak. ”I was in the funeral business. I went to mortuary school, and I started just being an assistant coach, a volunteer for coach Garrity, when he was here, and just led into this.”

Fast forward 30 years, and Cherpak stands alone in the record books with 10 WPIAL Football championships.

“He’s so humble about it,” said Jaguars defensive coordinator and Cherpak’s former high school coach Jack Giran. “It’s all about the kids. He remembers the kids.”

When he began coaching, Cherpak wanted to establish a culture of grit and toughness.

“I wanted these kids to realize you can outwork somebody,” said Cherpak. “It doesn’t always have to be talent. Doesn’t always have to be speed, whatever. You can outwork someone and earn your way. And you know, that just kind of snowballed.”

His coaching style has remained the same over three decades and can be summed up in two words.

“He’s old school, and he’s never gonna change,” said senior linebacker Zachary Villa. “I love it.”

“It’s a little bit old school,” added Giran. “He pulls no punches. He’ll tell you the truth, it’s a tradition now, and he’s part of that tradition.”

A winning tradition, at that. Over his 31 seasons, Cherpak has averaged fewer than two losses a year. But it’s not about the trophies, titles or the touchdowns. It’s simply about his teams.

“Seeing the kids be successful, and feeling like you might have any part of that, really makes you feel good,” said Cherpak.

His kids love his stories from back before they were born.

“He comes in, he’s like, you know, back in my day, we had to pack our own lunch,” said Villa with a smile. “We got beans and rice and peanut butter sandwich. That’s about it, and a carton of milk.”

“He’ll see a player wearing some accessory and he’s like, back in my day, I didn’t have all this,” added senior tight end Dominic Volomino.

Cherpak had a vision for the Jaguars starting day one, one he’s seen through every single day of his 31-year career.

“I didn’t want one good team, I wanted a good program,” said Cherpak. “And I think that’s kind of where we are.”

