PIAA announces site, date changes for high school football playoff games due to inclement weather

PITTSBURGH — The PIAA announced site and date changes for three high school football playoff games scheduled for this weekend due to incoming severe weather.

Friday’s game between Thomas Jefferson and Clearfield is postponed until Saturday at 1 p.m. It has been moved from Windber High School in Somerset County to Mansion Park in Altoona.

🚨SITE CHANGE🚨



Due to impending weather, Thomas Jefferson and Clearfield's game has moved to Altoona and has also been moved to Saturday.



Updated brackets: https://t.co/2LTeYqzufz pic.twitter.com/PNkFm28f3b — PIAA (@PIAASports) November 20, 2024

Westinghouse vs. Bishop Guilfoyle has been moved from Johnstown to Highlands High School in Natrona Heights. The game is still scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Central Catholic vs. State College has been moved from Forest Hills High School in Sidman, Cambria County to Mansion Park in Altoona and will start at 7 p.m. Friday.

🚨SITE CHANGES🚨



Due to impending weather, two games have changed sites.



Updated brackets: https://t.co/2LTeYqyWq1 pic.twitter.com/FYyB2Hd8bK — PIAA (@PIAASports) November 20, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group