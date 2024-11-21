Skylights

PIAA announces site, date changes for high school football playoff games due to inclement weather

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The PIAA announced site and date changes for three high school football playoff games scheduled for this weekend due to incoming severe weather.

Friday’s game between Thomas Jefferson and Clearfield is postponed until Saturday at 1 p.m. It has been moved from Windber High School in Somerset County to Mansion Park in Altoona.

Westinghouse vs. Bishop Guilfoyle has been moved from Johnstown to Highlands High School in Natrona Heights. The game is still scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Central Catholic vs. State College has been moved from Forest Hills High School in Sidman, Cambria County to Mansion Park in Altoona and will start at 7 p.m. Friday.

