The WPIAL playoffs start this week, and the matchups were announced Monday night. Look at the full list below to see who your team is facing off against. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. hosted at the higher seed's school unless otherwise noted.
Division A
#1 Clairton vs #8 OLSH
#2 West Greene vs #7 Greensburg Central Catholic
#3 Sto-Rox vs #6 Jeannette
#4 Cornell vs #5 California
Division 2A
#1 Washington vs #16 Shady Side Academy
#2 Avonworth vs #15 Southmoreland
#3 Burgettstown vs #14 Riverside
#4 Neshannock vs #13 Serra Catholic
#5 Brentwood vs #12 East Allegheny
#6 McGuffey vs #11 South Side Beaver
#7 Apollo-Ridge vs #10 New Brighton
#8 Freedom vs #9 Charleroi
Division 3A
#1 Central Valley vs #8 Mt Pleasant
#2 Aliquippa vs #7 Elizabeth Forward (at Ambridge)
#3 North Catholic vs #6 South Park (At JC Stone Field)
#4 Derry Area vs #5 Beaver Falls
Division 4A
#1 Thomas Jefferson vs #8 Montour
#2 South Fayette vs #7 West Mifflin
#3 Belle Vernon vs #6 New Castle
#4 Blackhawk vs #5 Greensburg-Salem
Divison 5A
#1 Penn-Trafford vs #16 Fox Chapel
#2 Gateway vs #15 Shaler Area
#3 Penn Hills vs #14 Latrobe
#4 Moon vs #13 Franklin Regional
#5 Peters Township vs #12 Mars
#6 McKeesport vs #11 Baldwin
#7 Bethel Park vs #10 Kiski Area
#8 North Hills vs #9 Upper St. Clair
Division 6A
#1 Central Catholic – BYE
#2 Pine-Richland – BYE
#3 North Allegheny vs #6 Canon-McMillan
#4 Mt. Lebanon vs #5 Seneca Valley
