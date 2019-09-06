  • Skylights 2019: New Castle wins Week 2 Band of the Week

    PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week! Congrats to New Castle!  

    Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 2: 

    1. North Allegheny
    2. Central Catholic
    3. Belle Vernon
    4. Thomas Jefferson
    5. New Castle
    6. South Fayette
    7. Avonworth
    8. Steel Valley
    9. Clairton
    10. Greensburg Central Catholic
    11. Aliquippa
    12. Quaker Valley

    Watch Skylights at 11:15 p.m. to see the performance.

    Voting for Week 3 will be available starting Monday at noon.

    Previous Winners:

    Here are the official contest rules

