PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week! Congrats to New Castle!
Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 2:
- North Allegheny
- Central Catholic
- Belle Vernon
- Thomas Jefferson
- New Castle
- South Fayette
- Avonworth
- Steel Valley
- Clairton
- Greensburg Central Catholic
- Aliquippa
- Quaker Valley
Watch Skylights at 11:15 p.m. to see the performance.
Voting for Week 3 will be available starting Monday at noon.
Previous Winners:
- Week 1: Central Valley
Here are the official contest rules.
