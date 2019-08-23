PITTSBURGH - Skylights 2019 is here and Channel 11 has got you covered for everything high school football.
Once again this year, we will be running a Cheer of the Year contest. Our photographers will be on the lookout for cheers at the football games we're covering each Friday night.
You can also submit your cheer by emailing a link to your cheer video to skylights@wpxi.com.
From November 4 through November 22, you'll be able to vote for your favorite Cheer of the Year.
Good luck to all the squads this season!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
