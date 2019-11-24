PITTSBURGH - It's championship time for the 2019 high school football playoffs, and there are some great matchups.
>>CATCH UP FROM LAST WEEK: SKYLIGHTS 2019: Playoff Round 3 high school football scores
There were two WPIAL teams that received byes and are automatically in the PIAA state semifinals: Clairton and Central Valley. Both of those teams will be playing next week in the semis.
Here are the playoff games going on this week:
- Thomas Jefferson 28 vs Erie Cathedral Prep 13 (PIAA 4A Quarterfinal)
- Central Catholic 24 vs State College 21 (PIAA 6A Quarterfinal)
- Avonworth 28 vs Washington 6 (2A WPIAL Championship)
- Peters Township vs Gateway (5A WPIAL Championship)
