  • SKYLIGHTS 2019: WPIAL Championships, PIAA playoffs high school football scores

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It's championship time for the 2019 high school football playoffs, and there are some great matchups. 

    >>CATCH UP FROM LAST WEEK: SKYLIGHTS 2019: Playoff Round 3 high school football scores

    There were two WPIAL teams that received byes and are automatically in the PIAA state semifinals: Clairton and Central Valley. Both of those teams will be playing next week in the semis.

    Here are the playoff games going on this week:

    Need to get caught up on what happened last week? CLICK HERE!                            

    CLICK HERE to view scores on your mobile device.

     

     
    Fan Game Band of Week Player of Week
    Coach of the Year Media Day Photos & Videos

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories