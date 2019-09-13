  • Sources: Antonio Brown eligible to play in first game as New England Patriot despite rape allegation

    Former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown will be eligible to play Sunday in his first game as a New England Patriot.

    After a former trainer accused the wide receiver of rape earlier this week, there was talk of the NFL placing Brown on the commissioner exempt list.

    He would have been paid, but ineligible to play.

    For now, the league will not be doing that because there is no criminal investigation, according to an ESPN reporter.

    The league will conduct its own investigation, though, the ESPN reporter says.

    The New England Patriots will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

