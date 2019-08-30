PITTSBURGH - Youth football in Sto-Rox is the life blood of this small community. It’s high school has seen it’s fair share of talent. But it’s run down grass field at Memorial Stadium was in desperate need of a facelift.
Thanks to a group of alumni, they swarmed to raise more than $700,000. The Pittsburgh Steelers chipped in with $250,000 through the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program and Local Initiatives Corp. The end result was a brand new, top of the line, synthetic playing surface.
Watch Channel 11 News at 5 to hear from coaches and others within the school district about how much this means.
TRENDING NOW:
- New details emerge in Virginia triple homicide involving pitcher Blake Bivens' family
- 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- 700-day closure of I-579 ramp starting next week for urban connector project
- VIDEO: 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}