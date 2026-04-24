Timberwolves take a 2-1 lead on the Nuggets with a dominant defensive effort in a 113-96 win

MINNEAPOLIS — Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves flexed even more of their defensive muscle against the flagging Denver Nuggets, seizing a 2-1 lead in the first-round NBA playoff series with a dominant 113-96 victory on Thursday night.

McDaniels had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu added 25 points and nine assists off the bench, and Donte DiVincenzo had 15 points and four steals as the surging Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the third quarter and finished with a 68-34 advantage in points in the paint.

Rudy Gobert followed his inspired Game 2 effort against Nikola Jokic by stifling the three-time MVP again on an ugly 7-for-26 shooting night, and the Timberwolves established a postseason franchise record by allowing the Nuggets just 11 points in the tone-setting first quarter.

“The shooting really put us behind the 8-ball to start the game,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said. “We only gave up 25 points in the first quarter. That’s actually a very good number. We just had a hard time making shots tonight. Our physicality offensively has got to get better."

Jokic finished with a too-little-too-late 27 points and 15 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were missing Aaron Gordon to a calf injury and all the energy he provides from his starting power forward spot.

“He’s the greatest offensive player I’ve guarded in my whole career,” Gobert, the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year who had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, said of Jokic. “Just trying to enjoy the challenge.”

Jamal Murray had 16 points on just 5-for-17 shooting as the league's best 3-point shooting team during the regular season struggled again from deep. The Nuggets have hit 30% of their 3s in the series, going 33 for 109.

But the Timberwolves did even more damage with the ball.

“They’re kind of pushing the pace, playing faster,” Jokic said. “Don’t let us set our defense, and then just driving the ball and trying to be aggressive.”

McDaniels, who flatly answered a question about Minnesota's offensive strategy after Game 2 by labeling all of Denver's players “bad defenders,” proved to be more prescient than reckless with his assessment. Rather than irking the Nuggets, he had himself and his teammates fired up as the series shifted to their home court.

The Wolves turned loose their primary wing players — McDaniels, DiVincenzo and Dosunmu — to repeatedly attack the basket as they raced around the Nuggets at every turn in the first half on the way to a 61-39 lead.

“We're being decisive," Dosunmu said. "That's what it's all about.”

McDaniels delighted the crowd with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and a one-handed slam in traffic over Jokic and Spencer Jones down the stretch in one of his finest performances in the postseason for Minnesota. Several fans clutched signs honoring McDaniels and his blunt "bad defenders" quote, a cheeky tribute that made even the stone-faced sixth-year player smile afterward.

“I thought it was a very emotionally sound game for him," Gobert said. "That’s huge for him to just stay locked in, stay present, not getting frustrated.”

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