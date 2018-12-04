  • Urban Meyer to retire from Ohio State after Rose Bowl

    By: Marcus Hartman, WHIO.com

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State football announced early Tuesday morning Urban Meyer will only coach one more game for the Buckeyes. 

    Meyer is set to retire after coaching Ohio State against Washington in the Rose Bowl. 

    He will be replaced by offensive coordinator Ryan Day. 

    Director of athletics Gene Smith will formally name Day the next coach of the Buckeyes at a news conference later today. 

