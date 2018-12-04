COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State football announced early Tuesday morning Urban Meyer will only coach one more game for the Buckeyes.
Meyer is set to retire after coaching Ohio State against Washington in the Rose Bowl.
He will be replaced by offensive coordinator Ryan Day.
Director of athletics Gene Smith will formally name Day the next coach of the Buckeyes at a news conference later today.
Check back for updates to this developing story
TRENDING NOW:
- Police find several pairs of handcuffs in car of man accused of trying to meet teens for sex
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted
- The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40k slices for free
- VIDEO: Violent confrontation between Pittsburgh Steelers fans goes viral
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}