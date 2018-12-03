0 Police find several pairs of handcuffs in car of man accused of trying to meet teens for sex

BELLEVUE, Pa. - Police found four pairs of handcuffs in a man's car who is accused of trying to meet teenagers for sex.

According to police, if it weren't for two students at Northgate Junior Senior High School, they may not have caught Anthony Shaffo.

The 27-year-old from Turtle Creek is now in jail, accused of soliciting sex from two students at the Bellevue school.

The girls, 15 and 16, told their school resource officer last Monday that a man they didn't know contacted them on social media. The officer than told police.

One of the girls told police Shaffo said she was beautiful and that he wanted to take her on a road trip.

But when police started digging into his cellphone records, they said what they found was much more obscene.

By Wednesday, Shaffo thought he was still texting one of the victims. Instead he was texting back and forth with a special agent from the Child Predator Unit of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

Shaffo, according to court documents, eventually asked to meet up with the 15-year-old.

"This is our secret no one can know about this baby, I hope I can trust you."

Investigators said Shaffo: "asked her to wear a special outfit -- and he had 4 pair of handcuffs he would like to use on her" and that someday he would like to "gag and blindfold " her.

To reassure the girls he was, in his words, a "safe person," he sent a photo of his state security clearance.

When Channel 11 searched for information on him, we found his online ad on a babysitting site looking for a job as a nanny.

Shaffo does not have a criminal background.

