PITTSBURGH - For the first time since 1996, the Westinghouse Bulldogs claimed the Pittsburgh City League Football Championship, defeating University Prep 12-2.
The Bulldogs only defeat in City League play was at the hands of University Prep earlier in the season, losing 32-22, but this one was more of a defensive battle.
>>RELATED: SKYLIGHTS 2019: Week 9 high school football scores
The Bulldogs focused on defense, shutting down star running back Michael Snowden.
Westinghouse also used turnovers to help get points. In the second quarter, Cameron Jones gave the Bulldogs the ball with an interception. Westinghouse converted that into points on a trick play, with Troy Lanier finding Tarick Hamilton for a 57-yard touchdown.
Westinghouse carried a 6-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, Westinghouse found the end zone again when Lanier hit Jones for a 12-yard score to give the Bulldogs a 12-0 lead.
TRENDING NOW:
- Attendant sues Southwest after alleged incident on flight from Pittsburgh
- Entire Gateway student section kicked out of high school football game for taunts, profanity
- Neighbors outraged over racist Halloween display in Brooklyn
- VIDEO: Cashless tolling, new rates go into effect Sunday on parts of Pennsylvania Turnpike
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Westinghouse surrendered an intentional safety near the end of the game, and the final was 12-2.
This was the first season for Donta Green as head coach of Westinghouse.
“I knew we had a lot of guys coming back who were really good and who could play, who were dedicated and bought into the program, and we’re sitting here, and we knew it,” Green said after the game.
Lanier and Dayon Hayes were declared Co-MVPs of the game.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}