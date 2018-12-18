0
New phone? Tablet? Smart TV? WPXI has the apps you need!
WPXI is once again wishing Pittsburghers APPY HOLIDAYS!
If you get a new device, make sure one of the first things you do is download the WPXI app(s) for that operating system.
WPXI has the best, easiest-to-use apps for Pittsburgh news, weather and sports information.
In addition to our WPXI News and Weather apps for Apple and Android smartphones/tablets, we have apps for all major streaming-media devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire. Also, make sure to search for WPXI if you get a new Smart TV.
Go to wpxiapps.com for information on WPXI's universe of available apps.
How to download WPXI for Roku:
How to download WPXI for Apple TV:
How to download WPXI for Amazon Fire:
If you have an Amazon Alexa you can also sign up for our Flash Briefings. You can now say, “What’s the news” or "Tell me the news" out loud and hear a 2-3 minute update from WPXI anchors on your Amazon Echo, Dot, Tap, and Fire TV.
