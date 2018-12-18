  • New phone? Tablet? Smart TV? WPXI has the apps you need!

    WPXI is once again wishing Pittsburghers APPY HOLIDAYS!
     
    If you get a new device, make sure one of the first things you do is download the WPXI app(s) for that operating system.
     
    WPXI has the best, easiest-to-use apps for Pittsburgh news, weather and sports information.
     
    In addition to our WPXI News and Weather apps for Apple and Android smartphones/tablets, we have apps for all major streaming-media devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire. Also, make sure to search for WPXI if you get a new Smart TV.
     
    Go to wpxiapps.com for information on WPXI's universe of available apps.
     

    If you have an Amazon Alexa you can also sign up for our Flash Briefings. You can now say, “What’s the news” or "Tell me the news" out loud and hear a 2-3 minute update from WPXI anchors on your Amazon Echo, Dot, Tap, and Fire TV.
     
     

     
     

