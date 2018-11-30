Dance Mechanics provides talented back up dancers for parade performers

PITTSBURGH - A special thank you to the dancers from Dance Mechanics in Allison Park who have been providing talent backup dancers for singers and other performers at the WPXI Holiday Parade for several years.
2018: Chris Jamison with Dance Mechanics
2018: Frzy with Dance Mechanics
Dance Mechanics rehearsal with Frzy
2018: The Keymakers with Dance Mechanics
