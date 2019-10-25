0 These are the other featured acts in the 2019 WPXI Holiday Parade

PITTSBURGH - The 2019 WPXI Holiday Parade presented by Neighborhood Ford Store will march through downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 30 starting at 9 a.m. Here are the other featured acts you'll see in this year's parade:

Other Acts

3 River Region Model A Restorers Club - Family hobby antique automobile club for Ford Model As that drives on tour every other weekend during the summer.

Allegheny County Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit - Four mounted officers including the final year for Henry the Belgian horse after nearly 20 years of serving the department and participating in the parade.

Barony Marche of the Debatable Lands - A local charter of the Society for Creative Anachronism dedicated to the re-creation and study of pre-17th century crafts, arts, customs and skills.

Beaver County Figure Skating Club - Formed in 1977 to inspire a love for skating in all ages.

Girl Scout Troop 58414 - Monroeville-based troop that encourages the Girl Scout values of empowerment, community service and unity.

See who else is performing in this year's parade:

Grounded Strategies- Non-profit organization that revitalizes vacant and underutilized land and transforms it into a livable space for the community's benefit.

Hockey Sticks Together - Special needs and inner city hockey program that provides support and leadership to athletes of all demographics.

Kennywood Trolley- The iconic Kennywood Trolley is joined by Kenny the Kangaroo and Parker the Arrow.

Kiwanis International Clubs of Western Pennsylvania - A global organization of volunteers that works through service projects and awareness efforts to positively its community and its youth.

Pittsburgh Avengers- Fellow-Marvel lovers and cosplayers (most in homemade costumes) giving back to the community through charity and hospital visits.

Pittsburgh Brewing Company Wagon - Beer wagon used in parades for over 50 years that would have been used to transport Iron City Beer products to Pittsburgh's local bars in the late 1800's and early 1900's.

Rotary International District 730 0- Rotary is the world's premier international humanitarian service organization with a diverse global network of community, business and professional leaders who address relevant social causes to change lives and build goodwill and peace at home and around the world.

Shriner Clowns - Group of clowns that travels to both hospitals and competitions and share a love for children and the Shriner Hospital for Children system.

Steel City Ghostbusters- Non-profit costume group of likeminded "Ghostbusters" fans looking to do good in the community.

South Park BMX- BMX rides on bikes of all ages and all skill levels.

Steel City Time Machine - Replica of the 1982 DeLorean featured in the "Back to the Future" movies created for 80s themed events, parties, video shoots, and weddings

Additional Guests/Performers

1NE - A cappella quintet that typically performs at church services as well as colleges and universities to spread job through music.

Forever Plaid - Musical-comedy performed by Pittsburgh CLO Cabaret running from Oct. 31 through Dec. 29.

Frzy- Rapper from East Liberty that has performed alongside acts such as Naughty by Nature and won a regional Emmy in 2018 for a hip-hop cover of "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" in collaboration with WQED

Layla from Kidz Bop - Former dancer at Studio 19 and now singing and dancing for Kidz Bop.

David Newell (Mr. McFeely) - Known for his "speedy delivery" appearances as Mr. McFeely on Mister Rogers Neighborhood .

Organization of Chinese Americans - Featuring a celebration dance dressed in Qing and Han Dynasty costumes performed by the OCA Performance Ensemble.

Pageant Associates featuring Miss PA & Miss Teen PA - An appearance from Miss PA Tiffany Seitz and Miss Teen PA Riley Evans.

Santa Claus - Ringing in the holiday season as the grand finale of our parade.

Vocal Confluence - Men's a cappella chorus that performs everything from barbershop to jazz to contemporary.

Wheeling Park High School Choir sponsored by Bordas & Bordas Attorneys - A performance from members of the choir and the Bordas and Bordas mascot, Justice the Legal Beagle.

WPXI Talent - A float carrying the friendly and familiar faces of your Channel 11 news team

