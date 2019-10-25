  • Check out the bands, mascots and animal groups in the 2019 WPXI Holiday Parade

    PITTSBURGH - The 2019 WPXI Holiday Parade presented by Neighborhood Ford Store will march through downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 30 starting at 9 a.m. Here are some bands, mascots and animal groups you'll see in this year's parade:

    Bands 
    Brashear High School Marching Band 
    Bishop Canevin High School Marching Band 
    The High Street Jazz Band 
    Knoch High School Marching Band 
    McKeesport Area High School Marching Band 
    Morgantown High School Marching Band 
    North Hills Marching Band 
    Obama Academy Marching Band 
    Ohio Valley Community Band 
    Penn Hills High School Marching Band 
    Pittsburgh Steeline (official drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers) 

    See who else is performing in this year's parade:

     

    Mascots 
    Chatham University: Carson the Cougar 
    Coast Guard Auxiliary: Sammy the Sea Otter 
    Finn the Irish Wolfhound
    Jellystone Park: Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear
    Kennywood Park: Kenny Kangaroo and Parker the Arrow 
    Penn State: Nittany Lion 
    Pennie, The Christmas Pickle 
    Pilot with Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team 
    Pittsburgh Penguins: Iceburgh 
    Point Park University: Black Diamond Bison 
    Robert Morris University: RoMo
    Smokey The Bear with the Fawn Twp Volunteer Fire Dept
    Washington Wild Things Baseball team: The Wild Thing

    Balloons 
    Brainy Smurf sponsored by WPXI-TV
    Hello Kitty sponsored by Vitalant 
    Daniel Tiger sponsored by Giant Eagle 
    Hermey the Elf sponsored by Dollar Bank 
    Scooby Doo sponsored by Gateway Health 

    Animal Groups
    Animal Friends - Animal shelter that works to find forever-homes for animals while working to end overpopulation, abuse and unwarranted euthanasia.
    Dream Horse Stables - Boarding and training facility that offers lessons to all ages and shows their horses at a local and national level.
    Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pennsylvania - A non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes Great Pyrenees dogs.
    Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs of Southwestern PA - A club that offers activities, education and community to owners and future owners of the breed.
    Lovebug Therapeutic Horses - A group of miniature horses that travels to senior living facilities as well as special needs and community activities. 
    Paws Across Pittsburgh - Launched in April 2016 in response to a need for foster-based animal rescue in the area.

     

