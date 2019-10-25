PITTSBURGH - The 2019 WPXI Holiday Parade presented by Neighborhood Ford Store will march through downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 30 starting at 9 a.m. Here are some bands, mascots and animal groups you'll see in this year's parade:
Bands
Brashear High School Marching Band
Bishop Canevin High School Marching Band
The High Street Jazz Band
Knoch High School Marching Band
McKeesport Area High School Marching Band
Morgantown High School Marching Band
North Hills Marching Band
Obama Academy Marching Band
Ohio Valley Community Band
Penn Hills High School Marching Band
Pittsburgh Steeline (official drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers)
See who else is performing in this year's parade:
Mascots
Chatham University: Carson the Cougar
Coast Guard Auxiliary: Sammy the Sea Otter
Finn the Irish Wolfhound
Jellystone Park: Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear
Kennywood Park: Kenny Kangaroo and Parker the Arrow
Penn State: Nittany Lion
Pennie, The Christmas Pickle
Pilot with Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team
Pittsburgh Penguins: Iceburgh
Point Park University: Black Diamond Bison
Robert Morris University: RoMo
Smokey The Bear with the Fawn Twp Volunteer Fire Dept
Washington Wild Things Baseball team: The Wild Thing
Balloons
Brainy Smurf sponsored by WPXI-TV
Hello Kitty sponsored by Vitalant
Daniel Tiger sponsored by Giant Eagle
Hermey the Elf sponsored by Dollar Bank
Scooby Doo sponsored by Gateway Health
>>RELATED: WPXI Holiday Parade Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store to be held on Saturday, Nov. 30
Animal Groups
Animal Friends - Animal shelter that works to find forever-homes for animals while working to end overpopulation, abuse and unwarranted euthanasia.
Dream Horse Stables - Boarding and training facility that offers lessons to all ages and shows their horses at a local and national level.
Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pennsylvania - A non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes Great Pyrenees dogs.
Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs of Southwestern PA - A club that offers activities, education and community to owners and future owners of the breed.
Lovebug Therapeutic Horses - A group of miniature horses that travels to senior living facilities as well as special needs and community activities.
Paws Across Pittsburgh - Launched in April 2016 in response to a need for foster-based animal rescue in the area.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}