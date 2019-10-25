0 Here are the dance & performance groups you'll see in the 2019 WPXI Holiday Parade

PITTSBURGH - The 2019 WPXI Holiday Parade presented by Neighborhood Ford Store will march through downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 30 starting at 9 a.m. Here are some dance groups and performance acts you'll see in this year's parade:

Apple's Dance Lab - Competitive and recreational dance studio selected for the 2019 Best of Pittsburgh Award in the Dance Company category by the Pittsburgh Award Program.

The Black Berets (Drill Team) - McKeesport-based dance team that focuses on leadership and stresses the importance of education

Damage Dance Crew - Founded in 2014 by Alexis Washington when she was just 16 years old with the help of her mom to train dancers at something they love.

The Dance Company for the Performing Arts - Preserving a 35-year tradition within the community by performing a version of The Nutcracker geared toward children so that all members of the family can enjoy.

Dance Mechanics - Allison Park dance studio that is dedicated to excellence in the arts.

K​​​​​​aren Prunzik Broadway Performing Arts Center - Dance and musical theater training for both the serious and recreational student making their 11th appearance in the parade.

Nandanik Dance Troupe - Dancers dressed in the costumes of various classical and folk dances from the states of east, west, north, and south India that dance to one theme- unity, peace, harmony, and love among all people.

Passion Twirl and Poms - A new group formed in October 2018 to bring together those with a passion for baton twirling.

Pittsburgh Samba Group - Formed by Luciana Brussi Costantino in 2012 to bring Brazilian culture to the Pittsburgh area through dance.

Steel City Angels - A group for women ages 18 and up who are now working professionals and mothers but still have a passion and love for dance.

Studio 19 - Competitive studio with some alumni going on to be a Kidz Bop kid, a backup dancer for P!nk , and a featured dancer in The Greatest Showman.

