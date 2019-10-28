Win VIP tickets to the WPXI Holiday Parade plus an overnight stay at Priory Hotel

PITTSBURGH - The WPXI Holiday Parade is a Pittsburgh tradition that marches through the streets Thanksgiving weekend - and now's your chance to see it like a VIP!
Enter our WPXI Holiday Parade Prize Package Giveaway.
Two winners will receive four passes to the parade VIP zone, an overnight stay at the Priory Hotel and two $25 gift cards to Monk's Bar.
CLICK HERE to enter.
No purchase is necessary to enter, but you do have to be at least 18-years-old.
The contest runs from Oct. 31 through Nov. 23.
The WPXI Holiday Parade presented by Neighborhood Ford Store is Saturday Nov. 30 starting at 9 a.m.
You can find complete rules HERE.
