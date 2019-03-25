NIGHTTALK, Weeknights at 8pm, Exclusively on PCNC

© 2019 Cox Media Group.
-
NIGHTTALK, Weeknights at 8pm, Exclusively on PCNCUpdated:PITTSBURGH - NIGHTTALK is Pittsburgh’s first and only LIVE, primetime television talkshow.Since 1996, NIGHTTALK has been the region’s source to see compelling local newsmakers one-on-one, discussing the important, trending topics of the day.Reaching more than 850,000 homes throughout Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, and Northern West Virginia, NIGHTTALK is live, weeknights at 8pm on the Pittsburgh Cable News Channel, the cable arm of Pittsburgh’s NBC affiliate, WPXI-TV.But NIGHTTALK doesn’t stop with the top newsmakers. The one-hour program also features in-depth interviews with celebrities, sports figures, and fascinating personalities from a variety of fields.Informative & entertaining, NIGHTTALK is hosted by veteran broadcaster, former trial attorney, and sports analyst Ellis Cannon.And exclusively on Friday nights, the show takes a more laid-back tone with its NIGHTTALK HAPPY HOUR format. The HAPPY HOUR guest panelists go back-and-forth on the week’s hottest topics, just like you do with your friends and family on the weekend! HAPPY HOUR is the best way to close out your work week.
Next Up:
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}