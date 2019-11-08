WPXI is bringing Local Steals and Deals to town, just in time for holiday shopping. Local Steals and Deals will be giving information about products in fashion, accessories, beauty, home, and more, and viewers will be able to buy their favorite products at deep discounts.
To find out more, head over to localstealsanddeals.com to subscribe for free. By doing this, you will be the first to know when deals go live.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}