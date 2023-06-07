Code Orange: Air quality could be dangerous for sensitive groups; hazy sky, breezy conditions

PITTSBURGH — A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has also been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties today where air quality could be dangerous for sensitive groups suffering from breathing problems.

You might need a light jacket or sweatshirt as you head out early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will dip into the 40s then slowly climb back into the low 70s.

Wildfire smoke from Canada will bring another day of hazy sunshine and create unhealthy breathing conditions for sensitive groups. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert continues for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

A few isolated showers or a stray storm will be possible Thursday with a better chance for wet weather moving in late Sunday and Monday.

