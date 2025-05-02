Another wet day with thunderstorms and damaging winds possible

PITTSBURGH — It will be another day with showers and thunderstorms trying to fire up. Once again, some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain and damaging winds.

Storms will start to pop early to midafternoon across the area with several clusters possible through this evening. It will not rain everywhere or the entire time, but you should have back up plans ready to go.

Unsettled weather with showers and isolated storms continues into the weekend. There will be several dry hours over the weekend, but rain will interfere with outdoor activities from time to time Saturday and Sunday.

Some areas will see nearly two inches of rain total through Sunday.

