Back into the 80s for a more seasonable weekend

PITTSBURGH — More seasonable weather will take over this weekend as high temperatures head back into the low 80s. Mid to high level clouds will increase this afternoon, but our weather will stay dry through tonight.

There can be a shower that develops Saturday afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance crosses. With little to no instability, thunderstorms are not a big concern.

Isolated thunderstorms can be expected Sunday afternoon, but even then... most neighborhoods will stay dry. You’ll start to notice more typical levels of humidity this weekend, which will keep overnight temperatures in the 60s.

More numerous rain and storms expected Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Depending on the exact timing and placement of individual waves, there can be pockets of heavy rain that develop along with a threat for damaging wind gusts late Monday. However, neither day will be a washout.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the weekend as we track any changes to the forecast.

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