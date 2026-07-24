Community remembers high schooler hit, killed by car on McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Community members are calling for changes to McKnight Road in Ross Township, where a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Thursday near Ross Park Mall and the Ross Towne Center.

McKnight Road is always busy, even at 10 p.m., when it was shut down after the deadly pedestrian crash.

The victim is 15-year-old Michael Wade, a student at Propel Montour High School.

As friends, family and school leaders remember him as a kind and well-liked teenager, the crash is renewing widespread concerns about the lack of sidewalks.

Wade was crossing McKnight Road when he was struck.

Ross Township police say the driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators. Officers were seen examining the vehicle after the crash, which happened near the post office on McKnight Road.

As news of Wade’s death spread, so did tributes from those who knew him.

Propel Montour Principal Robert Sims wrote, in part:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of a scholar who was a genuinely well-liked young man. ... His positive spirit and bright presence uplifted everyone around him. ... His loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Jack Kane told us, “It is such a busy road with no sidewalk or anything. It’s so sad.”

The tragedy has also reignited a debate that’s followed McKnight Road for years.

While there are crosswalks and bus stops along the corridor, there are few sidewalks connecting them, leaving many pedestrians with no choice but to walk along the roadway.

This isn’t the first fatal pedestrian crash here.

Last June, a 33-year-old woman was hit and killed near the McKnight Hotel, and in two separate incidents, pedestrians were killed crossing McKnight Road near Intown Suites.

“I see people walking all the time around here. The fact that there aren’t any sidewalks is actually insane,” Kane said.

Bernie Bulger said, “There need to be sidewalks here. They had it tore up long enough. They should have put sidewalks in.”

Ross Township police say their investigation is continuing, but at this point they do not expect any charges.

In his message to the school community, principal Robert Sims also offered his deepest condolences to Wade’s family as they grieve this tremendous loss.

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