2 taken to hospital from crash along Route 65 in Avalon

AVALON, Pa. — At least 2 people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Avalon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ohio River Boulevard (Route 65) near the Wendy’s.

Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 that two people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

PennDOT said the road is closed in both directions between Elizabeth Avenue in Avalon Borough and Riverview Avenue in Bellevue. They added that drivers should utilize alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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