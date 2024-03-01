Big temperature jump Friday; increasing clouds as wet weather moves into area

PITTSBURGH — Dress in layers Friday as temperatures will jump from the mid 20s to the mid 50s through the day Friday. Clouds will increase during the day.

Rain will break out Friday night across the area and will wrap up by late morning on Saturday. Most of the day Saturday will be dry, but clouds will keep temperatures from jumping any further than the mid 50s. The sun should break out again Sunday with highs soaring well into the 60s.

We could very well see our first 70-degree day of the year on Monday, as well above normal temperatures continue through at least the first half of next week.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group