Bitter cold morning before temperatures finally start to rise over the next several days

PITTSBURGH — After another bitter morning Tuesday, temperatures will finally start to rebound the next several days. Most areas will make it into the lower 30s today with a good deal of sun.

Highs Wednesday will push into the low 40s with a bigger surge of warm air taking us into the low 50s Thursday.

Rain will move into the area Thursday night and will help to melt away quite a bit of snow. The rain will end as snow showers Friday as another surge of cold air moves in to close out the week.

