Breezy, cold with snow showers Monday

PITTSBURGH — Morning snow showers could create some icy patches on untreated neighborhood streets this morning, but the snow showers are scattered and not everyone is seeing them.

It will be breezy and cold today with temperatures struggling back into the lower 30s.

Again, a few flurries are possible on Monday night, and light scattered snow showers north of Pittsburgh are possible at night where a few slick spots could develop into Tuesday morning.

The next system will bring strong wind gusts starting Wednesday night and Thursday. Winds will gust to 35 mph at times. Snow and rain showers will mix together Wednesday evening and switch to widespread snow showers overnight into Thursday morning. Snow showers during this timeframe could bring minor snowfall totals to the area and impact road conditions for some Thursday morning.

