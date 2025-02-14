Busy weekend for weather

PITTSBURGH — Heavy coat, hat and gloves today as wind chills are in the single digits this morning. It will be a cold but dry Friday. Unfortunately, the break doesn’t last long. Sun and clouds will be mixed in throughout the day with high temperatures making it into the lower 30s.

A weekend system will spread snow into the area early Saturday, and a few inches of snow is possible north of Pittsburgh before warmer air changes the snow to a moderate to heavy rain. On and off rain will continue into Sunday morning with some areas south of I-70 seeing up to 2″ of rain. Stream, creek and river flooding will become a concern along the Mason-Dixon line heading into Saturday night and Sunday.

Much colder air will turn the rain back ton on and off snow showers late in the day Sunday. Wind chills by Monday morning will be down near zero in parts of the area.

Severe Weather Team 11 will be honing in on the exact locations expected to be impacted in the coming days.

