Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect for multiple area counties

PITTSBURGH — A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and Fayette counties. Air quality in these areas may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Make sure you limit strenuous activity outside today.

Once again, we’ll see mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb. Highs will jump back into the mid 80s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Clouds will increase late Friday as a weak system slides through, but no rain is expected.

Another system could bring light showers late Saturday night and into Sunday, but the better chances for showers are now being pushed back to next week. Abnormally dry and drought conditions continue to expand across the area.

