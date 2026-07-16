Code red air quality alert across the entire region

PITTSBURGH — A code red air quality alert is in place for the entire region today as we watch the leading edge of smoke push into our area. Areas north of Pittsburgh will be the first to see that surface smoke move in this morning, with the rest of us seeing air quality go downhill by this afternoon.

The smoke will thicken tonight... making it hazardous to be outside for prolonged periods of time. Smoky skies will continue into Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Winds reverse direction this weekend, taking the smoke away but bringing the threat of storms back by Saturday afternoon. Severe weather is possible with a late-day cluster of thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds, hail, and very heavy rain.

Relief from the heat will come this weekend and early next week as highs turn more seasonable in the low to mid 80s. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the weekend as we track the storms.

Make sure to stay weather aware and get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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