Butler County man accused of exposing himself to children at pool

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — A 66-year-old man remains locked up at the Butler County Prison after state police say he exposed himself and started performing sexual acts in front of a group of children swimming.

Richard Weiland is accused of doing this at the ARMCO Park YMCA pool on July 9th.

“It’s very upsetting. It’s enough to make you not want to go to a public pool and just buy a $10 kiddie pool and sit in your own yard,” said Melody Marshall.

Weiland, who is from Butler, was reportedly at the ARMCO YMCA pool along Centerville Pike in Slippery Rock Township last Thursday afternoon when witnesses first saw him expose himself. Police paperwork says Weiland then performed sexual acts in front of a group of kids for 30 to 40 minutes.

State police say when they got to the pool, Weiland was leaving the area in his truck. Troopers pulled him over, where he reportedly confessed to exposing himself because he was itchy.

One neighbor says she and her family were there over the weekend.

Emily Thompson said, “We live on a farm and stuff. We don’t have a pool but we like that there are public pools available and stuff like that’s seriously disheartening that there’s people that would do that in a public setting.”

State Police say they also reviewed video footage captured by witnesses. Channel 11 reached out to the ARMCO Park YMCA both in person and over the phone - but wasn’t able to speak with anyone.

Court documents show Weiland waived his preliminary hearing. He has a 30-thousand dollar bond that he has not been able to post yet.

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