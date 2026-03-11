Damaging winds, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes possible with storms Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Stay weather-aware today and have a plan in place, as several rounds of storms are possible through late this evening.

Storms could become severe with the primary threats being damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain, but hail and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Make sure to have a way to get alerts and stay weather aware.

Cooler air returns on Thursday morning following the front, with the chance of a few snow showers in the area. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 40s, which is near average for this time of year, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

