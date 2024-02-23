Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of area

PITTSBURGH — Dense fog will be a problem for some of you heading out the door on Friday. Fog will reduce visibility to a few hundred feet in some areas for the Friday morning commute, especially north and west of Pittsburgh. Once the fog burns off, expect a lot of clouds with some peeks of sun. Temperatures will be in the 40s most of the day.

Much colder air moves in for the front half of the weekend with temperatures barely making it above freezing Saturday. Wind chills will start the day in the teens.

Temps warm back up quickly to start next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again by the middle of the week.

