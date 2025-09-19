Drought conditions continue through the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Our drought pattern is going to continue through the weekend with only the slightest chance of a shower over the next four to five days.

Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs mostly in the low to mid 80s through much of next week. You’ll notice a bit of an uptick in humidity to start next week as well.

A weak could bring light showers late Saturday night and into Sunday, but the better chances for showers are now being pushed back to next week. Abnormally dry and drought conditions continue to expand across the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group