Dry and cool day with highs in the 50s

PITTSBURGH — It will not be nearly as windy today. Thursday will be dry and cool with highs creeping into the 50s.

Rain returns to the area Friday and Friday night with many areas seeing a half inch of rain or more by Saturday morning. A stray shower could linger into Saturday, but most of the day will be rain-free.

The coldest air so far this season will arrive early next week. Some areas won’t see high temperatures get out of the 30s Monday.

