Dry weather for most of the week, heat returning for several days

PITTSBURGH — Dry weather will be the mainstay of the forecast through most of the week, making lawns start to brown in much of the area.

We’ll have a nice mix of sun and clouds today. It will be plenty warm, but you won’t notice a ton of mugginess in the air.

Heat returns for the upcoming work week with several days topping out at 90 degrees or hotter.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return next weekend.

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