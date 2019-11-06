PITTSBURGH - The first accumulating snow will be moving in tomorrow.
>>RELATED: Severe Weather Team 11's 2019 winter forecast
Related Headlines
Rain will develop across the area Thursday and as a cold front pushes through the region, that rain will turn to snow during the afternoon.
It won't be a lot of snow but it will be the first snow that sticks for many areas.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the week for updated forecasts, track and timing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}