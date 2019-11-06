  • First accumulating snow of season on Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - The first accumulating snow will be moving in tomorrow.

    >>RELATED: Severe Weather Team 11's 2019 winter forecast

    Rain will develop across the area Thursday and as a cold front pushes through the region, that rain will turn to snow during the afternoon. 

    It won't be a lot of snow but it will be the first snow that sticks for many areas.

