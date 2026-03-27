Flood warnings continue until late morning for much of the area

PITTSBURGH — Flood warnings will continue until late morning for much of the area from Allegheny county and south as March 2026 has become the wettest March in Pittsburgh weather history.

Rain will quickly taper off this morning, but runoff will keep streams and creeks high throughout the day.

It will turn much cooler tomorrow with highs only in the mid-40s along with breezy conditions. The nights will be quite chilly this weekend, but a big warm up is coming next week as highs push near 70 by Tuesday.

Check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for updates and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and severe weather alerts.

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